SWANSEA - At a Village Board meeting in Swansea, three police officers were recognized for their lifesaving efforts following a serious traffic crash.

Swansea Officer Clayton Proffitt and O’Fallon Officers Benjamin Sosa and Michael Shewmaker received Lifesaving Awards for their critical care in assisting a victim who suffered severe injuries to her lower extremities.

The officers’ quick assessment and application of multiple tourniquets were credited with playing a key role in the victim’s survival.

The incident highlighted effective interagency teamwork and professionalism between the Swansea and O’Fallon police departments.

The awards were presented during the board meeting, where officials expressed appreciation for the officers’ actions. A photo accompanying the presentation showed Officers Sosa, Shewmaker, and Proffitt standing together.

