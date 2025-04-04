FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Officers responded to a traffic collision involving a silver Hyundai Elantra and a blue BMW X3 at approximately 11 a.m. on March 20, 2025, at the intersection of North Illinois Street and Market Place in Fairview Heights. The incident escalated into a physical altercation between the occupants of both vehicles, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

Upon arrival, officers found the fight still in progress and worked to separate the individuals involved. Initial investigations revealed that the crash was the result of a road rage incident that had been ongoing for several miles. Witnesses reported aggressive driving behaviors from both vehicles, including unsafe passing maneuvers, throwing objects, and repeated brake-checking instances prior to the collision.

Tamara M. Hawkins, 39, of Swansea, the driver of the Hyundai, exited her vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the BMW. According to reports, she opened the door, attempted to forcibly remove the driver, and struck her in the head and face. A 74-year-old female passenger in the BMW intervened, but she was also physically battered, sustaining significant mouth injuries, including the loss of multiple teeth. She was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both Hawkins and the BMW driver were later evaluated for minor injuries.

Following the incident, detectives presented the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which issued several warrants for Hawkins on March 21, 2025. These included charges for unlawful vehicular invasion, aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm to a victim aged 60 or older, and aggravated battery in a public place.

Despite the charges, a request to detain Hawkins was denied, leading to her release from custody under the pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

Authorities are urging motorists to remain calm and avoid aggressive driving behaviors that can escalate into dangerous situations. They recommend that drivers refrain from retaliatory actions and instead distance themselves from aggressive drivers while contacting law enforcement if they feel threatened.

Safe driving practices and patience on the road are crucial measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Required by the Illinois Supreme Court: All persons charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

