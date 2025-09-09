CLINTON COUNTY - A 65-year-old woman from Swansea died Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in a head-on collision on U.S. 50 at St. Rose Road in Clinton County, authorities said.

Margaret Smith was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. on Monday at the scene, according to the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police said the crash occurred around 12:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, when an eastbound Chevrolet SUV crossed into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder of U.S. 50 before swerving back into the eastbound lane and striking a Chrysler minivan head-on.

Smith was a passenger in the minivan.

State Police said the drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to a regional hospital.

More like this:

Subject On Felony Hold: Two Secret Portable Bathroom Recording Devices Found At St. Rose Church Picnic
Aug 13, 2025
Breese Man Faces Three Class 4 Felony Videotaping Charges, ICE Takes Him In Custody
Aug 14, 2025
Long-Term Detour On Highway 50 In St. Clair, Clinton Counties Near Summerfield
Aug 18, 2025
Lane Closures Announced On U.S. 50 Near Carlyle
Aug 27, 2025
Human Remains Discovered On Strodtman Road Spark Investigation
Today

 