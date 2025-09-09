Swansea Woman Dies In Crash In Clinton County
A head-on crash Monday afternoon in Clinton County claimed the life of Margaret Smith and sent drivers to a regional hospital for treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY - A 65-year-old woman from Swansea died Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in a head-on collision on U.S. 50 at St. Rose Road in Clinton County, authorities said.
Margaret Smith was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. on Monday at the scene, according to the Clinton County Coroner's Office.
The Illinois State Police said the crash occurred around 12:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, when an eastbound Chevrolet SUV crossed into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder of U.S. 50 before swerving back into the eastbound lane and striking a Chrysler minivan head-on.
Smith was a passenger in the minivan.
State Police said the drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to a regional hospital.
