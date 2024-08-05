SWANSEA — A routine traffic stop on July 25, 2024, led to the discovery of a cache of drugs and a firearm, resulting in multiple charges for three individuals. An officer with the Swansea Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Illinois Street and conducted a search based on probable cause.

During the search, officers found a Cobra .380 caliber handgun, a large bag of ecstasy tablets, 12 bags of methamphetamine, several other pills, and several hundred dollars in cash. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

The case was subsequently submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. After careful examination, the State’s Attorney’s Office charged the driver, Brandon Foster, with multiple offenses, including Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Violence, Felon in Possession/Use of Weapon/Firearm, Meth Delivery (100-400 grams), Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl (15-100 grams), Manufacture of Ecstasy (15-100 grams), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent.

The passengers, Ashley Noid and Adriann Jackson, were charged with Armed Violence, Meth Delivery (100-400 grams), Manufacture/Delivery of Ecstasy (15-100 grams), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, and Possession of Methamphetamine (5-15 grams).

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.