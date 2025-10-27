SWANSEA – State Senator Christopher Belt is urging federal lawmakers to resolve the ongoing government shutdown to prevent the cessation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, come Nov. 1. Nearly two million Illinois residents rely on SNAP to provide basic nutrition for themselves and their families.

"SNAP is a lifeline for families in need, and by the end of the week, it could be shut down just like that," said Belt (D-Swansea). "Instead of doing their job and supporting these families, federal lawmakers would be cutting the lifeline and forcing families to fend for themselves."

SNAP provides critical support for children, seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities, offering the nutrition they need to live healthy, productive lives.The federal government shutdown threatens to halt these benefits immediately, putting millions at risk of food insecurity – including the 42,962 people in the district Belt represents who rely on SNAP benefits.

Belt stresses that a long-term solution requires immediate federal intervention.

"When I hear that over 40,000 people in my district might not be able to get their next meal, it hurts my soul," said Belt. "There is no political issue that should rise above helping people survive. Let’s get a solution on the table before it is too late."

Belt is coordinating with state officials and community organizations to prepare for potential disruptions and to ensure vulnerable populations have access to emergency food assistance.

