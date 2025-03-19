SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt advanced a measure to simplify the college admissions process for high school seniors and community college transfer students.

“To keep more students in our state for college, we have to make the application process as seamless as possible,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We have done a lot of work on the admission process in Illinois in recent years, and this measure is another step in the right direction.”

Senate Bill 2448 would reduce barriers for students by offering direct admission to qualified applicants at all public institutions of higher education and community colleges that participate in the program. Under the legislation, students would no longer face the burden of repeated application processes or unnecessary application fees, ensuring a smoother transition into postsecondary education.

The measure would also require school districts to provide student directory information to each public institution of higher education for the purpose of informing students of educational and career opportunities.

“College isn’t for everyone, but if someone wants to attend college, they should have an easier time getting into a state university,” said Belt. “We have so many bright young people in our state and they’re more likely to get a job and raise a family here if they stay here for college.”

Senate Bill 2448 passed the Senate Higher Education Committee on Wednesday.

