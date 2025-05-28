SWANSEA - The Rotary Club of Swansea presented financial educational awards to four Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence (CAVE) District 201 graduating seniors on May 8, 2025.

A total of $8,000 was awarded to help further the students in their future trade careers and continued training.

Funds were raised by the Club through a ticket raffle held in Fall 2024.

The following are the award recipients (featured left to right in the top photo):

? Kennedi Allen

? Daniya Holmes

? Aliayah Anderson

? Lillian Averbeck

? Eric Morgan-Cox

? Adela Gagen

? Noah Mesiti (Darice Bohnenstiehl Endowment Award)

? Serenity Graham

The School District 201 Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence (CAVE) Program, located at 7645 Magna Drive in Belleville, is an educational program designed to address the physical, emotional, social and intellectual needs of at-risk students in order to successfully transition back to Belleville East or West High School or on to college or career.

It offers vocational programs in culinary arts, welding, carpentry and construction, automotive, machining and metal, early childhood education, aviation, healthcare, advanced business applications, and automation, manufacturing, and robotics. “The Rotary Club of Swansea extends our congratulations to all the students and wish them success in their future careers,” said Swansea Rotary CAVE Committee Chairperson Dennis Bertelsman.

“In addition, the Club would like to thank all of the friends, family, and Swansea residents who purchased raffle tickets which funded this award program. We look forward to your continued support this fall for our 4th Annual Swansea Rotary Raffle benefiting CAVE Education Awards.” For more information on how you can become involved in Rotary visit www.swansearotary.org and be sure to follow facebook.com/SwanseaRotary to learn more about the exciting things happening in our community! About Rotary Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

