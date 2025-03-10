SWANSEA - The Rotary Club of Swansea would like to thank everyone who supported their recent “Rotary Round Up” Annual Dinner Auction. Proceeds of more than $33,000 will be used throughout the year to support nonprofit organizations and community programs that align with the basic principles of Rotary.

The event was held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221. More than 200 people attended the event, which featured a country-western theme and included appetizers, buffet dinner and drinks. The Without Limits - Team Galaxy Special Olympics Cheer Team kicked off the festivities with a special performance and a paddle raise to support their efforts resulted in more than $12,000.

In addition, guests enjoyed a robust silent auction, as well as a reverse raffle, won by Laurie May of Aguilar Landscaping. The highlight of the fundraising activities was a live auction, led by Swansea Mayor Michael Leopold.

“We enjoyed a sold-out event and celebrated while raising money for the community we serve,” said Swansea Rotary Club President Tricia Tialdo. “I would like to thank everyone who volunteered, sponsored, participated and enjoyed the event. It was a proud night to be a Rotarian!”

Photos from the evening are featured on the Rotary Club’s website photo gallery. Members of Swansea Rotary meet weekly at the Thompson Center in Mel Price Park on Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. and guests are always welcome to attend.

For additional information please visit the Swansea Rotary Club website at www.swansearotary.org or email info@swansearotary.org. About Rotary Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

