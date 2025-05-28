SWANSEA — The Swansea Police Department took part in the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26, 2025, honoring veterans and remembering those who have fallen in service to the nation.

The Swansea Police Department showcased its Honor Guard, Bicycle Unit, and newly formed ATV Unit during the event.

In a statement, the department expressed gratitude to all veterans, emphasizing the significance of the day.

“We were honored to showcase our Honor Guard, Bicycle Unit, and our newly formed ATV Unit. It’s always a privilege to take part in this meaningful community event,” the Swansea Police Department said.

The parade serves as an opportunity for the community and local officials to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by military members.

The department’s participation highlighted its commitment to honoring and remembering those who served.

