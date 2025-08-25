SWANSEA - The Swansea Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Bill Crispin, who was last seen on Aug. 23, 2025, at approximately 3 p.m. near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway West and Illinois Route 159 in Swansea, Illinois.

Officials say Crispin was on foot when he went missing and has a medical condition that requires ongoing care. The department is urging residents and businesses in the area to check their properties, including outbuildings, and review any surveillance footage for possible sightings of Crispin.

“We are urging residents and businesses in the area to check their property, outbuildings, and review any surveillance camera footage for any possible sighting of Mr. Crispin,” the Swansea Police Department stated on its official Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Crispin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department immediately at 618-233-8114. The department emphasized the importance of community cooperation to ensure Crispin’s safe return.

