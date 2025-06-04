SWANSEA — On Monday, June 2, 2025, Swansea Mayor Jeff Parker promoted Detective Jason Frank to the rank of Detective Sergeant in the Swansea Police Department. The ceremony took place at the department’s headquarters, recognizing Frank’s 20 years of service, including nearly 12 years in investigations.

Mayor Parker described Sgt. Frank as a “meticulous, hardworking, and highly respected leader” whose “depth of knowledge and experience make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Investigations Unit.”

He also highlighted Frank’s “unwavering commitment to justice and excellence,” calling the promotion a “well-earned recognition of his exemplary service.”

Sgt. Frank’s family was present for the occasion, with a special acknowledgment to his wife, Natalie, and daughters Sylvie, Lila, and Paisley. The department extended thanks to the family for their ongoing support.

The promotion reflects the department’s commitment to professional policing and leadership within its investigative team.

