SWANSEA - Swansea Police Officer Daniel Voelker received a Certificate of Recognition from Village Trustee Natalie Jablonski recently for his leadership in organizing the inaugural Swansea Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Charity Golf Tournament earlier this summer.

The golf tournament event raised significant funds that were donated to several local organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The donations benefited the Tyler Timmons Foundation, which supports Fairview Heights Police officers injured earlier this year; the Illinois State Police Team Illinois Youth Camp; Brett’s First Responders; and the Swansea Fire Department Safety Training Program.

Fairview Heights Trustee Natalie Jablonski expressed gratitude for Voelker’s efforts and the impact of the FOP’s contributions.

“We are extremely grateful for your efforts and proud of the assistance the FOP has provided to these amazing organizations in our community,” she said.

The FOP Charity Golf Tournament marked the first of its kind in Swansea, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting first responders and related programs.

More like this: