SWANSEA — The Swansea Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the 2100 block of Caseyville Avenue overnight.

Detectives are actively gathering evidence and conducting interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.

The victim has been identified as Bernard Oranika, 32, who was pronounced dead by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary information indicates the suspect is known to the victim, and the incident appears to be isolated rather than a random act of violence.

Officials said the identity of the suspect is known, and no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

The Swansea Detective Division is working closely with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case. The department has not released further details but said more information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.

The Swansea Police Department extended its sincerest thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family.

