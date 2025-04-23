SWANSEA — The Swansea Police Department welcomed two new officers, George Atanasov and Jackson Belt, during a swearing-in ceremony held Monday evening, April 21, 2025, at the Village Board meeting.

Swansea Mayor Michael Leopold officiated the event, marking the official start of their service with the department.

Following the ceremony, Atanasov and Belt will undergo preliminary training at the police department before beginning the formal police academy in May 2025.

Chief Matthew Blomberg was also present for the ceremony.

The addition of Officers Atanasov and Belt reflects the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its team and maintain public safety in the community.

