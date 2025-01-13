SWANSEA - Swansea police responded to a burglary in progress early Jan. 11, 2025, at a business located in the 1400 block of North Belt West. At approximately 3 a.m., officers arrived and discovered 54-year-old Richard Griffin had barricaded himself in the basement of the establishment.

Upon making contact with Griffin, officers instructed him to exit the basement, but he did not comply with their commands. The situation escalated when Griffin indicated that he was armed with a firearm. In response, the St. Clair County Special Response Team (SRT) was dispatched to the scene for assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

After a tense standoff, Griffin voluntarily surrendered to police at around 5:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

On Jan. 12, 2025, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office received the case file and subsequently issued felony warrants against Griffin, charging him with burglary and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

The Swansea Police Department acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the St. Clair County Special Response Team, Illinois State Police, Belleville Police Department, Fairview Heights Police Department, Abbot EMS, and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office in managing the situation.

More like this: