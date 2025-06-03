SWANSEA - At a Village Board meeting, the Swansea Police Department honored Sgt. Erin Huff and Officer Derek Schackmann for their lifesaving response to a stabbing victim on May 16, 2025.

The incident stemmed from a domestic situation originating in another jurisdiction. Upon arrival, Sgt. Huff immediately administered critical medical care to stabilize the victim.

Given the severity of the injuries, Sgt. Huff and Officer Schackmann continued providing care in the back of a squad car while a Belleville Police Department officer transported the victim to the hospital.

The Swansea Police Department praised the officers for their professionalism, medical skill and composure under pressure.

The department also acknowledged the assistance of Belleville Police in achieving a successful outcome.

