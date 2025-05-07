SWANSEA — Commissioner Dennis Blick retired Monday night, May 5, 2025, after 44 years of service to the Swansea community, the Swansea Police Department announced.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Swansea board meeting, outgoing Mayor Mike Leopold honored Blick with a special award recognizing his leadership, dedication, and commitment to public safety. The department expressed its gratitude for Blick’s tireless service and the lasting impact he has had on the community.

“Thank you, Commissioner Blick, for your tireless service and the lasting legacy you leave behind. You’ve made Swansea a better, safer place — and we will never forget it,” the department said in a statement.

Blick’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Swansea Police Department, which praised his decades of commitment to the safety and well-being of residents.

More like this: