Commissioner Dennis Blick is honored.

SWANSEA — Commissioner Dennis Blick retired Monday night, May 5, 2025, after 44 years of service to the Swansea community, the Swansea Police Department announced.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Swansea board meeting, outgoing Mayor Mike Leopold honored Blick with a special award recognizing his leadership, dedication, and commitment to public safety. The department expressed its gratitude for Blick’s tireless service and the lasting impact he has had on the community.

“Thank you, Commissioner Blick, for your tireless service and the lasting legacy you leave behind. You’ve made Swansea a better, safer place — and we will never forget it,” the department said in a statement.

Blick’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Swansea Police Department, which praised his decades of commitment to the safety and well-being of residents.

More like this:

Swansea Police Department Swears In Two New Officers
Apr 23, 2025
Bravery In Action: Swansea Officers, Three Young Boys Recognized For Rescuing Trapped Resident
Apr 8, 2025
First Responders Execute Dramatic Fire Rescue In Swansea
Apr 1, 2025
Block Party For Good Brings Food, Fun, and Free Groceries To Alton and Swansea
Mar 27, 2025
Professional Development A Highlight For Swansea Firefighters in 2024
Jan 15, 2025

 