SPRINGFIELD — The Swansea Police Department, along with community leaders and family members of Brett Korves, gathered at the Illinois State Capitol recently to honor Korves' legacy through a resolution presented by Representatives Jay Hoffman and Katie Stuart. The resolution acknowledges both Korves' life and the work of Brett’s First Responders, an organization established in his memory.

Brett Korves, a third-generation firefighter with the Swansea Fire Department, died on April 4, 2019. He was recognized for his contributions to the department, including being named Firefighter of the Year in 2012. He was also known for his accomplishments in dirt track racing and his involvement in community events.

Brett’s First Responders provides emotional and financial support to injured and fallen first responders and their families. The organization aims to assist those facing challenges due to injuries or loss within the first responder community.

"Thank you to Brett’s First Responders for your efforts and support of our heroes in need," the Swansea Police Department said in a statement.

The Korves state capitol event emphasized the importance of community support for first responders, highlighting the ongoing work of Brett’s First Responders in providing assistance to families in need.

The organization also offers grants to first responder cadet programs requiring financial assistance, ensuring future generations of first responders receive the support they need.

