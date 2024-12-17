SWANSEA - The Swansea Police Department celebrated the graduation of Deputy Chief Keith Howard from Session 292 of the FBI National Academy recently. The ceremony marked the completion of an 11-week training program that included 256 law enforcement professionals from 48 states and 27 countries.

Deputy Chief Howard’s achievement is notable, as less than 1% of law enforcement personnel are selected for this prestigious program. The FBI National Academy is recognized for its rigorous training and educational curriculum, aimed at enhancing the leadership skills of law enforcement officials.

The graduation ceremony took place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., where participants engaged in a range of advanced training modules designed to prepare them for future challenges in law enforcement.

The program emphasizes physical fitness, leadership, and specialized training, fostering a network of law enforcement leaders from around the world.

In a statement, the Swansea Police Department expressed pride in Deputy Chief Howard’s accomplishment, highlighting the significance of his graduation as a testament to his commitment to professional development and community service.

