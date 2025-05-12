SUV Fully Engulfed in Flames on I-255 Near I-270 Monday Afternoon
May 12, 2025 3:42 PM May 12, 2025 4:12 PM
MADISON COUNTY — First responders responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 255 just south of Interstate 270 shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, May 12, 2025.
The Mitchell and Long Lake Fire Departments arrived to find an SUV fully engulfed in flames. Pontoon Beach authorities and the Illinois State Police assisted with traffic control in the area.
Officials reported no injuries resulting from the incident.