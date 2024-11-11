SUV Flipped Over in Alton's Afternoon Crash
November 11, 2024 10:20 AM November 11, 2024 1:14 PM
ALTON - A vehicle in a turn lane went straight through the intersection instead of turning and struck an SUV at 4:41 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Landmarks and Piasa in Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.
Ford said one of the vehicles flipped onto its side after the violent impact.
Three in the accident were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for additional evaluation.