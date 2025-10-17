FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Fairview Heights Police Department is warning residents after a report of an unknown man claiming to be an Ameren employee who attempted to gain entry to a home.

The incident occurred recently when the individual knocked on a resident’s door and said he needed to “check some codes," Fairview Heights Police said. The resident denied entry and contacted Ameren, which confirmed it did not have any employees working in the area at that time.

Fairview Heights Police urge caution when approached by anyone claiming to represent a utility company or business, particularly during unannounced visits. The city enforces a strict solicitor policy requiring anyone conducting door-to-door business to obtain a permit from the city and display it visibly at all times.

“If you encounter a suspicious individual or notice someone soliciting without a visible permit, please contact the Fairview Heights Police Department immediately,” the department said. Officers will be dispatched to investigate the area.

The police department emphasized that resident awareness and prompt reporting are vital to maintaining community safety. The department shared an image of the identification that licensed solicitors must wear, which is displayed in a bright red holder.

If you need the Fairview Heights Police, contact (618) 489-2100.

