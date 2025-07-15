EAST ALTON — The East Alton Police Department responded to a vehicle burglary late Monday night, July 14, 2025, into early Tuesday morning, July 15, 2025, and shortly afterward received a report of a stolen vehicle from Valley Drive.

As officers arrived to investigate the stolen vehicle call, they spotted the vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled, prompting a brief pursuit that ended at West St. Louis Avenue and Haynes Street, where the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

One suspect was quickly apprehended, while the other escaped by running along nearby train tracks.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike confirmed the vehicle burglary and stolen vehicle incident appear connected. He said one of the suspects was wanted on a felony warrant and is in custody, and the other is at large at this time, but the police department is still investigating.

Multiple police departments assisted in setting a perimeter around the area. A police K9 was deployed to track the second suspect but was unsuccessful.

