SOUTH ROXANA - On Aug. 5, South Roxana Police responded to a call about a person being pistol-whipped at Hy and Melrose Avenue. When South Roxana Police arrived, they discovered a man bleeding from the head, who was treated for injuries. A suspect of the attack - James Forgy - was arrested without incident.

During the same incident, a witness saw a grey vehicle flee the scene when police arrived. Hartford, Roxana and Wood River Police Department worked together to catch the fleeing car and two people were taken into custody.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said several items of evidentiary value were recovered during the traffic stop. After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for review.

The following people were charged for their involvement in the incident:

Article continues after sponsor message

James Forgy a 37-year-old male parole from Alton, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Battery, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon with his bond set at $200,000.

Sara Stiles a 29-year-old female parole from Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon with her bond set at $50,000.

Jacob Richards a 25-year-old male from Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapons by Felon with his bond set at $50,000.

Coles said the South Roxana Police Department has made a request to revoke parole on Forgy and Stiles.

“According to statements obtained the attack occurred over a fight of a stolen vehicle,” Coles said.

More like this: