FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged following a shooting incident at a residence on Ivan Court in Fairview Heights on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Upon arrival, police established a perimeter around the residence and secured several occupants without incident. Initial interviews revealed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between two family members, resulting in one individual being shot in the leg.

The victim left the scene and called 911, reporting the injury and identifying the shooter, who remained inside the home. Officers maintained the perimeter and attempted contact with the suspect via telephone and loudspeaker.

At about 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2025, the suspect, identified as Nykee L. Burt-Mathis, voluntarily surrendered to police. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fairview Heights Police Department. A search warrant executed at the residence uncovered multiple firearms and illegal narcotics.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Burt-Mathis, including aggravated battery, unlawful possession of multiple firearms by a felon, and unlawful possession of cannabis. The charges are as follows:

Aggravated Battery – Class X Felony

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – Seven counts, Class 3 Felony

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis – Class 3 Felony

Additionally, Burt-Mathis faces separate charges stemming from a Sept. 18, 2025, traffic stop during which he provided a false name and fled at speeds up to 85 mph in a residential area. The pursuit was discontinued due to public safety concerns. Charges from this incident include aggravated fleeing and eluding and obstructing identification.

The suspect remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail pending further court proceedings. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and they are receiving medical care.

The Fairview Heights Police Department thanked the community for their prompt 911 calls and emphasized that public safety remains their top priority.

Under Illinois law, all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

