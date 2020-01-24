SPRINGFIELD, IL –Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials announce the sentencing of Javier J. Joiner, 25, of Arlington, Texas, for the offense of Production/Distribution of Child Pornography and Sexual Assault of a Minor.

A joint investigation by the ISP and the Lincoln Police Department revealed that beginning in Sept. 2018, after meeting on a social media site, Javier J. Joiner picked up a 15-year-old female juvenile in Texas. Joiner, an over-the-road truck driver, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile until December 2018. Throughout this time, Joiner and the juvenile traveled through numerous states; Joiner did not have the authorization to transport the juvenile across state lines. Joiner allegedly photographed and video recorded sexual acts between himself and the juvenile and distributed the images via an electronic communication device.

On Dec. 6, 2018, Joiner allegedly physically assaulted and left the juvenile female on Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Illinois, after the juvenile tried to end the relationship. The juvenile was interviewed by the ISP and placed in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Joiner later contacted the juvenile and arranged to travel from Ohio to Lincoln, Illinois, to pick her up.

On Dec. 21, 2018, agents from the ISP Zone 4 Investigations-Violent Crimes Unit in Springfield and officers from the Lincoln Police Department, located Joiner traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Joiner was arrested and charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony) and Possession of Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony). Joiner was incarcerated at the Logan County Jail. A formal filing decision was made once the Logan County State’s Attorney reviewed the case.

On Nov. 13, 2019, Joiner pled guilty to one count of Distribution/Production of Child Pornography and one count of Sexual Assault of a Minor. On Jan. 21, 2020, Joiner was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release; Joiner must serve at least 50% of the sentence. Joiner received credit for the 396 days he served in pre-trial detention. Joiner must register as a sex offender for the rest of his natural life.

This case was investigated jointly by the ISP and the Lincoln Police Department, and prosecuted by Logan County State’s Attorney Bradley Hauge. “This case highlights the dangers of young people meeting strangers on social media. The victim, in this case, showed extreme courage by escaping from her abuser and coming forward to talk with law enforcement. This sentence clearly shows that the horrific acts committed by Joiner will not be tolerated. There is no excuse or justification for the crimes he committed against this child. If anyone suspects that a child is being abused, please call 1-800-25-ABUSE (252-2873),” Hauge said.

