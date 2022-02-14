Suspect Remains At Large: Wood River Police Probe Sunday Night Shooting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. The call to Wood River Police came in at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Wood River Police detectives are investigating the incident. Wood River Police Department said more information will be released as it comes available. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: "The suspect drove away from the scene and remains at large." "The suspect came to the home to make contact with a visitor at the victim’s address. The victim was interceding for the visitor when he was shot, one time, on the road in front of his residence. "Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his own front yard," the Wood River Police Department said in a news release. "The victim was alert and talked with officers. Medical attention was given to the victim. He was treated at the scene and transported to a St. Louis area hospital. The shooting was not random. Wood River Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bonita Street in Wood River for a report of a man being shot. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. The call to Wood River Police came in at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending