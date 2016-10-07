ALTON - The Conoco Station, located at 911 College Ave., was robbed just after 8 a.m. by an armed suspect.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the suspect robbed the store and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No description of the suspect is available at this time, and Simmons said the incident is still under investigation.

Police canine units were on the scene in an attempt to track the suspect. The suspect is still at large at this time. Details will continue to emerge as the police conduct their investigations.

