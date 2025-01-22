COLLINSVILLE — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting that left a 32-year-old woman dead on Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Portia L. Rowland was shot around 6 a.m. on January 21, 2025, while she was warming her car in the 1300 block of Olive Street.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack, prompting the Collinsville Police Department to enlist the help of the Major Case Squad for the ongoing investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the suspect remains unidentified.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 Ext. 5924.

Individuals may also provide anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

More like this: