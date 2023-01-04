JERSEYVILLE - New information regarding the break-in and burglary of the new The Cave location at 610 S. State St. in Jerseyville has been released. One suspect was named and issued three different felony charges relating to the incident.

Kaleb G. Roth, 18, of Rockbridge, was charged with burglary (a Class 2 felony), theft between $500-$10,000 (a Class 3 felony), and criminal damage to property between $500-$10,000 (a Class 4 felony).

A warrant was issued for Roth’s arrest on Dec. 29 and his bail was set at $25,000, but he had already been arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on the afternoon of Dec. 27. He was taken into custody at the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, where he remains. His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Jersey County Courthouse.

While the other suspect was not named in this case, Carrollton Police Chief Micheal McCartney said they are 17 years old and have since been released on bond with an ankle monitor.

Further information and updates about this case can be viewed on the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s website.

