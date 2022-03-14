ST. LOUIS COUNTY: On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued “At Large” warrants on suspect Johnny Lewis, 23 years of age, of the 800 block of Canaan Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, 63147, for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing – Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death.

Lewis was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday, March 11, 2022. Once Lewis is extradited to St. Louis County, he will be held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10 percent, bond.

The probable cause statement for Lewis reads: Police received a call for a suspicious vehicle and recognized the vehicle from a wanted poster from a homicide that occurred earlier that morning. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled in a dangerous manner by operating the vehicle at speeds in excess of 100 mph and driving into oncoming traffic.

Lewis was the fourth suspect wanted in relation to the incident below.

"We are currently not looking for any additional suspects in this case," the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Recap:

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects August Burns, 23 years of age, of the 1800 block of Nottinghill Row in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest, and Clyde Thomas, 35 years of age, of the 5500 block of Highway 32 in Farmington, Missouri 63640, for Resisting Arrest. Mugshots of Burns and Thomas are attached. Burns is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Clyde is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Burns reads: Officers observed a white Toyota 4-Runner that matched a vehicle believed to have been used in a homicide a few hours earlier. Upon observing the marked police vehicles, the 4-Runner fled at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic. Officers activated the emergency equipment on their vehicles and pursued the 4-Runner. The 4-Runner eventually came to a stop near the intersection of W. Florissant Ave and Lang Drive, and all occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. When Defendant, one of the rear seat passengers, fled from the vehicle a shotgun fell from where he was seated. When Defendant was arrested, Defendant was wearing an ammunition carrier that was holding shotgun shells. Defendant admitted to possessing the shotgun while in the vehicle.

The probable cause statement for Thomas reads: Officers observed a white Toyota 4-Runner that matched a vehicle believed to have been used in a homicide a few hours earlier. Upon observing the marked police vehicles, the 4-Runner fled at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic. Officers activated the emergency equipment on their vehicles and pursued the 4-Runner. The 4-Runner eventually came to a stop near the intersection of W. Florissant Ave and Lang Drive, and all occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. When Defendant, one of the rear seat passengers, fled from the vehicle on foot and was arrested nearby.

The deceased has been positively identified as Equan Hopson, 23 years of age, of the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Recap From January 26, 2022:

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Ferguson which resulted in two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers being injured by gunfire and the death of an adult male in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

On January 26, 2022, at approximately 1:15 PM, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers in full uniform and a marked patrol units responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court. Upon arrival, officers observed a white Toyota 4Runner wanted relative to a recent homicide that occurred in St. Louis City. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and it came to a stop in the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

The occupants of the 4Runner fled on foot. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers exited their police units and were subsequently fired upon by at least one suspect. Two officers were injured by the gunfire. Officers returned fire, striking that suspect.

The two injured officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One officer received life-threatening injuries. The second officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both officers remain hospitalized.

The suspect struck by gunfire was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. That suspect later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A long gun and pistol were recovered from the scene.

Aside from the suspect who was shot, two additional suspects were taken into custody by additional responding officers after a foot pursuit.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers involved in this incident are 28 years of age with 2.5 years of law enforcement experience, 25 years of age with 3.5 years of law enforcement experience, and 21 years of age with 1.5 years of Law enforcement experience.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

