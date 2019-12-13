ST. LOUIS - A suspect in the Major Case Squad investigation of a recent death of a man Edwardsville was taken into custody Friday morning after a high-speed chase along Interstate-255.

The man exited on Illinois 157 near Cahokia, then he turned on to Illinois Route 3 and went northbound and then crossed across Poplar Street Bridge into Missouri and exited at the Lumiere Casino exit and was eventually captured after he went down several Downtown St. Louis streets.

Scott David Brown, 43, was found deceased at Poag Road and Illinois Route 111 on Tuesday. The Major Case Squad was then activated to investigate and it was determined Brown's death was suspicious.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

