Photos by Chris Rhodes

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons confirmed a suspect involved in a shooting death Friday night in the city is in police custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time, as charges have not been filed. Simmons said the suspect is in custody following a crash near the intersection of Highways 140 and 159 between Meadowbrook and Hamel in Madison County. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said she did not receive a report of injuries from the crash.

This arrest comes as a result of a shooting death reported at the Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Brown Street, near the intersection of Washington Avenue in Alton. The name of the victim in that shooting has not been released by authorities at this time.

Simmons said more details would be made available from the Alton Police Department Saturday.

More like this:

Two Charged In Alton Shooting Near School Bus Stop
Mar 3, 2025
Alton Boys and Girls Club Reports Window Break-In, Theft and Damages
3 days ago
Alton Police Chief Confirms State Street Shooting Suspect In Custody
Jan 30, 2025
Alton Police Respond to Shooting, Victim Suffers Leg Injury
Jan 28, 2025
Alton Police Confirm Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Male, Investigation Underway
Jan 29, 2025

 