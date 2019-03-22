ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons confirmed a suspect involved in a shooting death Friday night in the city is in police custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time, as charges have not been filed. Simmons said the suspect is in custody following a crash near the intersection of Highways 140 and 159 between Meadowbrook and Hamel in Madison County. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said she did not receive a report of injuries from the crash.

This arrest comes as a result of a shooting death reported at the Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Brown Street, near the intersection of Washington Avenue in Alton. The name of the victim in that shooting has not been released by authorities at this time.

Simmons said more details would be made available from the Alton Police Department Saturday.

