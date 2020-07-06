NORTH COUNTY ST. LOUIS - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting of a suspect outside the Schnucks Shopping Center on Sierra Viesta and Bellfontaine Road in Spanish Lake Monday morning on the Missouri side. The shooting involved an off-duty law enforcement officer.

Authorities said at a press conference at 9:30 a.m. this is what happened:

“At 8:43 this morning, an off duty sheriff's deputy driving southbound on Belle Fountain Road in the 11100 block saw a black pickup truck cross over into the southbound lanes and strike a 67-year-old victim walking on the sidewalk with his 10-year-old grandson.

“The off-duty sheriff's deputy stopped the truck and and the truck continued on into the yard of the resident’s property and wrecked, then the car stops. A couple of St. Louis County officers are coming down the street, see the victims and stop to treat the victims and get them medical attention. The off-duty sheriff's deputy sees one of those in the truck get out and run toward the residences. He gives chase and a short minute or two later the officers hear a gun shot and find the suspect is down with a gunshot wound.

“The suspect is transported to an area hospital where he later succumbs to his injuries. The off-duty sheriff's deputy has been cooperating with our investigators. The investigation has revealed this truck the suspect had just car jacked the 67-year-old man and the 10-year-old at the McDonald's, which is just down the street. The man carjacks the elderly gentleman and his grandson and comes southbound on Belle Fountain Road, makes a U-turn after sees them and comes back and strikes them with the vehicle. The 67-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the 10-year-old was not injuries.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

