HARDIN - On Oct. 27, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a Disturbance in Progress, at a hunting property located in the area of Ash Bridge Hollow, Batchtown, Calhoun County, Illinois. The caller alleged that during a verbal altercation, another man had discharged a firearm at him.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody. A firearm used in connection with the following offenses was recovered at the hunting property.

Scott P. Pohlman, age 50, of Deer Plain, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm,

Aggravated Assault (Firearm),

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

Pohlman was arrested without incident and was booked into the Pike County Jail and is currently being held without ond.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the matter, and subsequently executed several court authorized search warrants on Pohlman’s residence and additional properties.

During the execution of these search warrants; firearms, ammunition and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were seized.

Subsequent to further investigation, on Nov. 18th, 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the additional following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (15-100 Grams),

Possession of Methamphetamine (15-100 Grams),

Unlawful Use of Weapon (Sawed-Off Shotgun),

Possession of Controlled Substance (Two Counts),

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Illinois Conservation Police, Pike County Sheriff's Department, and the Calhoun County State's Attorney's Office for their assistance in this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: