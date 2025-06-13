MADISON COUNTY — Christina C. Costello of Cedar Lake, Indiana, has been charged with two counts of residential burglary for allegedly impersonating an Ameren employee and stealing valuables from elderly residents in Madison County and surrounding areas.

Over the past several months, suspects posing as Ameren employees have burglarized multiple homes in the bi-state region, primarily targeting elderly individuals and taking prized possessions.

The incidents occurred in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue in East Alton and the 100 block of Hilltop Place in Collinsville.

Detectives from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with Missouri law enforcement and conducted witness interviews and search warrants to identify those responsible. The cases were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on June 11, 2025.

Costello faces two counts of residential burglary, classified as a Class 1 felony. She is currently not in custody. Authorities continue to investigate and pursue additional leads to hold all involved parties accountable.

Law enforcement officials urge residents to remain cautious and not allow unknown or suspicious individuals into their homes or onto their properties.

The investigation remains active.

All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

