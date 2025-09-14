ST. LOUIS — Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, St. Louis Metropolitan Police District 3 officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard encountered an armed suspect, according to authorities.

Article continues after sponsor message

When officers parked their patrol SUV to investigate, the suspect pulled a firearm. Force detectives later determined the weapon was a CO2-powered air pistol designed to resemble a traditional firearm.

Two officers discharged their service weapons during the encounter. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene, and the suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Force Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation.

More like this: