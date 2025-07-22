ALTON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a white truck Tuesday around 2 a.m. on College Avenue, but the vehicle fled the traffic stop, leading to a pursuit that ended in the Argosy parking lot.

The truck was chased from College Avenue onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where it traveled on MLK before entering the Argosy parking area and coming to a stop. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, while a second suspect fled the vehicle and jumped into the Mississippi River.



The Alton Fire Department fireboat was requested, but the suspect exited the water before the boat was needed and was taken into custody.

Scanner communications indicated the truck may have been stolen. An ambulance was also requested after reports that one of the suspects may have swallowed narcotics.

The Alton Police Department assisted Madison County authorities during the incident. No further details about the suspects or their condition have been released.

