BELLEVILLE — Investigators from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services responded to a child welfare check in the 700 block of South 15th Street in Belleville on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

At approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, authorities arrived at a residence in the 700 block of South 15th Street in Belleville to conduct the check. While on the scene, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said deputies were confronted by a 31-year-old male suspect who allegedly attacked the investigators.

During the altercation, the suspect attempted to disarm one of the officers, leading to the discharge of a deputy's firearm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, the sheriff's office reported.

As the struggle continued, the officers were able to call for additional assistance, which led to the suspect's eventual arrest. Both deputies sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In accordance with standard protocol, St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson requested that the Illinois State Police Zone 6 conduct an investigation into the incident. The suspect is currently being held in St. Clair County as authorities prepare to file formal charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

