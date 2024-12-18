EAST ST. LOUIS - An East St. Louis man with a long criminal history faces new charges after allegedly breaking into someone’s home, firing a gun at multiple occupants, and fleeing from police.

Daron J. Cooper, 28, of East St. Louis, was charged with the following: Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X felony) Home Invasion (Class X felony) Home Invasion (Class X felony) Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 felony) Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 felony) Unlawful Use or Possession of Weapons be a Felon (Class 2 felony) Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer (Class 4 felony)

On Dec. 6, 2024, Cooper allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house before discharging a firearm at multiple occupants and fleeing from police, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who entered his ex-girlfriend's residence by forcing entry through the front door, then discharging a firearm while inside,” the petition states. “Multiple witnesses report that the defendant then exited back to the front of the residence and upon observing several occupants trying to flee out the back door, discharged a firearm in their direction.

“Defendant then fled in a motor vehicle, failing to stop when pursued by officers, and traveling in excess of 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. One of the pursuing officers was able to identify the defendant as the driver. Defendant fled over the river into Missouri."

Cooper has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2001, with charges filed against him in Madison, Livingston, and Montgomery Counties in Illinois. Among his prior offenses are aggravated battery, criminal sexual assault, multiple sex offender registration violations, and more.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Cooper, who is not currently in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: