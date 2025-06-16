HARDIN - On June 9th 2025, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received two separate reports of Burglaries which had occurred in Calhoun County, Illinois; during the early morning hours of June 9th 2025.

One burglary occurred at “Flower’s By Glenda” in Kampsville; wherein the door was breached and a cash register was stolen. An additional burglary occurred at “Michael Tavern” in Michael, IL; wherein two doors were breached and items were stolen from behind the bar.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an intensive investigation into the burglaries.

During that investigation, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Orr, who also serves as the Chief Deputy of Pike County Sheriff’s Department notified CCSO that he was also investigating a burglary which occurred during the same time in Pleasant Hill, Illinois.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, who assisted in the processing of the crime scenes and collection of evidence.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department then began a joint investigation into the string of burglaries and notified neighboring agencies; most notably, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department; which also began taking an active role in this investigation.

On March 12th 2025, Law Enforcement Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department travelled to Macoupin County, Illinois and subsequently took a male suspect into custody without incident and he was transported to the Pike County Jail.

Article continues after sponsor message

As we have been previously directed by the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office, no suspect name, identification or arrest charging information will be made by our agency at this time.

"We would like to sincerely thank the Illinois State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, Gillispie Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bond County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the identification and apprehension of the suspect," the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said. "This arrest could have never been possible without the cooperation shown between all agencies involved."

Over the course of this investigation, search warrants were drafted, surveillance was analyzed, and additional evidence was recovered by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department.

Subsequently, a suspect was identified and tracked to Macoupin County, Illinois. The suspect was identified as being on active Mandatory Supervised Release (Parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections, following prior convictions for Burglary.

Investigators from Pike County Sheriff’s Department notified Agents and the local Commander from the Illinois Department of Corrections, who declined to assist in the matter or issue a parole warrant.

More like this: