MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department, in coordination with Mayor John Lewis, has identified the victims of a shooting that occurred on July 27, 2025, and announced the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident.

The victims have been named as Zomarrius Williams, a 20-year-old male from Mount Vernon, and Demonta Woodward, a 26-year-old male from Mounds, Illinois. Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Jerria J. Smith of Mount Vernon, charging her with reckless discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Officials stated the investigation is in its early stages and that additional arrests and charges are expected as they continue to gather evidence and develop leads related to the shooting, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is urging anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators to come forward. Witnesses or those with video evidence can contact the department at 618-242-2132, or Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

Authorities reminded the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

