CHESTER - Jason Michael Stoker was apprehended on the afternoon of Nov. 1 in the St. Louis, Missouri area on a Randolph County, Illinois warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officers from the Chester Police Department attempted to pull over a 2006 Red Pontiac G6, bearing license plate number Z121833. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stoker.

Stoker allegedly failed to pull over for the Chester officers and a pursuit followed. During the pursuit, a vehicle crash occurred, resulting in a Chester Police Officer being fatally injured.

Bond had previously been set in the amount of $250,000 on the warrant issued on October 29, 2016.

Mr. Stoker will remain in the State of Missouri (and in custody) until extradition proceedings are resolved.

All persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

