JERSEYVILLE - The grand reopening date for the Susnig Center in Jerseyville has been made official.

A Rededication Ceremony for the complex will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, starting at 8 a.m.

Mayor Kevin Stork made the announcement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the Susnig Center underwent a major renovation last year, seeing the installation of new gym flooring, new ADA-compliant bleachers, new restroom facilities, and much more.

The facility, which is located at 401 Mound St. in Jerseyville, also houses the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department and the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Senior Center.

The Rededication plans come amid news of the Susnig Center getting a new neighbor in the future, as Illinois Valley seeks to expand their adult education and workforce training programs into a new building nearby. More details on those plans are available in our previous coverage on Riverbender.com.

