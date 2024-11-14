JERSEYVILLE - A Grand Re-Opening event is in the works for the renovated Susnig Center in Jerseyville.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Hermens said the department is working towards hosting a “dedication event” or Grand Re-Opening ceremony for the Susnig Center. While the estimated date is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, he said more details would be made public soon.

The Susnig Center, which also houses the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department and the Illinois Valley Senior Center, underwent a major renovation last year. The facility is located at 401 Mound St. in Jerseyville.

Among the upgrades were the installation of new gym flooring, replacement roofing, new ADA-compliant bleachers, retractable batting nets, new restroom facilities, and more. These improvements were made possible by a $450,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources PARC program, according to a city press release from 2023.

The Susnig Center will also have a new neighbor soon, as the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation seeks to expand into new programming - and a new building. See how the city is preparing for the new facility in this story on Riverbender.com.

