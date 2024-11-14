JERSEYVILLE - A Grand Re-Opening event is in the works for the renovated Susnig Center in Jerseyville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Hermens said the department is working towards hosting a “dedication event” or Grand Re-Opening ceremony for the Susnig Center. While the estimated date is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, he said more details would be made public soon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Susnig Center, which also houses the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department and the Illinois Valley Senior Center, underwent a major renovation last year. The facility is located at 401 Mound St. in Jerseyville.

Among the upgrades were the installation of new gym flooring, replacement roofing, new ADA-compliant bleachers, retractable batting nets, new restroom facilities, and more. These improvements were made possible by a $450,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources PARC program, according to a city press release from 2023.

The Susnig Center will also have a new neighbor soon, as the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation seeks to expand into new programming - and a new building. See how the city is preparing for the new facility in this story on Riverbender.com.

More like this:

Jerseyville Announces Major Power Outage, Public Warming Centers Open
Feb 19, 2025
Susnig Center Rededication Plans Finalized
Nov 29, 2024
Jerseyville Prepares For New Adult Education, Workforce Training Center
Nov 13, 2024
City Engineer Ryan Zwijack Chosen to Lead Edwardsville Public Works Department
Mar 5, 2025
Letter To The Editor: Joint Statement from Mayor Stalcup and Councilmen Plank & Tweedy
Mar 10, 2025

 