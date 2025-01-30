"My name is Susan Robbins and I am announcing my intention to run for the office of Godfrey Village Clerk in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for April 1, 2025.

As the current Village Clerk, I have had the privilege of serving the residents of Godfrey for the last year and a half. I began working for Godfrey Township in 2001, starting in the Godfrey Township Supervisor’s office and worked for Godfrey Township until it was dissolved in 2019. I transferred to the Village of Godfrey in January of 2019 to serve as Deputy Clerk for 4 years, with the previous Village Clerk, Bethany Bohn. I was appointed in April 2023 by The Mayor and The Village Board of Trustees to fill the remaining term of Village Clerk after Mrs. Bohn passed away. I have the knowledge and experience to effectively perform the duties of the Village Clerk, having worked in the Village Clerk’s office for the past 6 years.

I have completed extensive Municipal Clerk training over the years and have earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk. I have also applied for the Registered Municipal Clerk designation. To stay current with changes in municipal government and best practices, I regularly attend educational classes and workshops. I am an active member of the Municipal Clerks of Illinois, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Southwestern Illinois Municipal Clerks Association.

The Village Clerk is the keeper of public record, local election authority, and the liaison between the Mayor and the Board of Trustees. Some of the many titles I also have for the Village of Godfrey are: FOIA/OMA Compliance Officer, IMRF Authorized Agent, Risk Management Coordinator, not to mention the many other duties that are assigned to the Village Clerk. I currently serve as the General Assistance Case Manager, a responsibility that transitioned from Godfrey Township to the Village Clerk’s office following the dissolution of Godfrey Township. As the sole individual with the necessary training and expertise for this role, I am uniquely qualified to continue providing these essential services.

I was born in Alton and my family moved to Godfrey in 1975. I met my husband of 36 years in Godfrey and we have raised our five children here. Our children and grandchildren all live in the area. I am grateful for all of the support that I have received and look forward to serving the citizens of Godfrey for many years to come."

