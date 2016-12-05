ALTON - The Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club will have as Speaker for December 12, our Sierra Club Outings Leader Susan Murray - who was convinced that Yellowstone was a crowded tourist trap with a lot of buffalo and some bears, and she only reluctantly accompanied her husband Jim to Yellowstone, on a summer vacation the year after they were married.

Article continues after sponsor message

Susan will touch on the history of Yellowstone and how it came to be the first national park. She will speak about some of the challenges that have faced the park, including the great fires of 1988 and the reintroduction of the wolves, and how the park has survived and thrived. Photos and stories will make it clear how one can visit a park nearly thirty times and want to keep going back for more, and Susan will share some tips for visiting the park.

In addition to being a backpacker and hiker, Susan has taught at "Becoming an Outdoorswoman" programs and is a "Leave No Trace" instructor.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Ill., 62002, starting at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the event room adjacent to the dining room.

More like this: