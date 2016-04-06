Age Smart Community Resources, St. John’s Community Care, Hospice of Southern Illinois and AARP to host the 2016 Surviving Caregiving Conference

COLLINSVILLE – AARP is collaborating with Age Smart Community Resources, Hospice of Southern Illinois and St. John’s Community Care to host the annual Surviving Caregiving Conference: “A Map Through The Maze”. The free conference is open to the public and will offer valuable information and resources for those caring for aging or disabled loved ones. The conference will take place on Saturday, April 23 at St. John Church – Faith Hall located at 307 West Clay Street (rear entrance), Collinsville, IL.

The not-for profit agencies involved will provide this conference, supported by AARP, to anyone in the community who would like to attend and gather information to aid them or an aging loved one. The conference will be begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. A continental breakfast and light lunch will be provided compliments of Age Smart Community Resources and Hospice of Southern Illinois. To register call Age Smart Community Resources at 618-222-2561. This is a free conference, but registration is required.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this conference. We hope that everyone who attends will leave with a sense of hope and lots of helpful resources and tips,” said Nancy Berry, Executive Director for St. John’s Community Care. “St. John’s is working with AARP to provide complimentary care in our Adult Day Program to enable families to attend while their loved one enjoys a day out”.

The conference keynote speakers for this event include Attorney Heidi Dodd from Harter Dodd & Larson - “Legal and Financial Information”; Ellen Middendorf, MD from Hospice of Southern Illinois, “Communicating with Your Doctor”; Julie Vahling from AARP , “Prepare to Care”; and Mike Stith from One Legacy – “The Healing Power of Reminiscing with Your Family Member.” There will also be a panel discussion where attendees will be able to ask questions of several local experts in the field of aging and dementia.

