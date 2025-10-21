ALTON — The Alton Police Department received a donation of three tactical trauma bags filled with lifesaving medical supplies from Justin Chapman, Regional Manager of Ground EMS Services with Survival Flight, and his son, Grayson Chapman, a student at Alton Middle School.

The donation was made to ensure that officers and staff at Alton Middle School have immediate access to critical medical tools during emergencies.

The kits will be kept on hand at the school to assist in the event of a critical incident where rapid response is essential.

School Resource Officer Ashley Clare will oversee the placement and readiness of the trauma bags.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude to the Chapman family and Survival Flight for their commitment to student and community safety.

