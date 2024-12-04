GODFREY – A motorcycle crash on southbound Illinois Route 255 at Humbert Road Wednesday afternoon prompted a response from multiple emergency services, including the Godfrey Fire Department, Alton Memorial Ambulance, Illinois State Police, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the motorcyclist off the roadway, suffering from serious injuries.

Due to the critical nature of the situation, a Survival Flight Medical Helicopter was dispatched to assist.

As the helicopter landed on the highway, southbound 255 was temporarily closed to ensure the safety of all personnel involved.

The victim was subsequently transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area for further medical treatment.

No additional details regarding the condition of the motorcyclist or the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released at this time.